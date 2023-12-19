Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 0.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.33. 1,090,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,446. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

