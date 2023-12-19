Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,427,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,144. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.82%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

