Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.10. 9,840,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,366,545. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.