Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.