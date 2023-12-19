Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,567,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 579,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 530,937 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.68. 285,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,080. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

