Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.78. The stock had a trading volume of 468,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,411. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

