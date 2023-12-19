Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $237.69. 1,259,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $237.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

