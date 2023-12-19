Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 26.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $253,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.34. 463,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

