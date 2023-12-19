Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Amgen by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,943,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.14. 619,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,239. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.98. The company has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

