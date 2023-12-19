Mayport LLC Acquires 14,199 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mayport LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 917,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,513. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

