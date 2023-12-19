MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 315,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 497,321 shares.The stock last traded at $13.09 and had previously closed at $13.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get MBIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBIA

MBIA Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $680.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

MBIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MBIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MBIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MBIA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in MBIA by 28.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.