McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 729 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

LHX stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.51. 280,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,829. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

