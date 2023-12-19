McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.56. The stock had a trading volume of 105,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,860. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

