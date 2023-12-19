McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.6 %

ROK stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.29. The company had a trading volume of 212,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,270. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.