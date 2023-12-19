McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $742.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a one year low of $529.01 and a one year high of $771.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.47. The stock has a market cap of $292.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

