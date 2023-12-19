McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWO traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $249.87. The company had a trading volume of 229,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,348. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.