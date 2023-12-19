McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 2.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after buying an additional 207,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.91. 216,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,261. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.58. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

