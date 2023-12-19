McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 2.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.17. The stock had a trading volume of 632,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile



Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

