McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,104,740. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

