McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 1,355 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XSD. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XSD stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,890. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.37 and a 200-day moving average of $204.36. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $161.00 and a 52 week high of $233.01.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

