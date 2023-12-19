McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 173 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,192,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 129,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,348. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

