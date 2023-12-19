McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 638 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.57. The company had a trading volume of 273,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,809. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.43 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

