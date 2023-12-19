McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.92. 254,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,061. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

