McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.75. 638,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

