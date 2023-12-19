McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after buying an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after buying an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.4 %

MS traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $92.01. 2,372,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,732,229. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.76.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

