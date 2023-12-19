McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.5% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 180.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SYK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.06 and its 200-day moving average is $284.19. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.60 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

