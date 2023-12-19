McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 837.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 2.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 390,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

