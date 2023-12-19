McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

FedEx stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.16. 919,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

