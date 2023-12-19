McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SMH stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $175.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.