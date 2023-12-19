McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 521,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.77. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

