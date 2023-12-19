McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $196,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 34.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $446,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 122.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,637,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,951,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

