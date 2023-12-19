McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $470,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.04. 1,303,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

