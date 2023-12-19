McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.27. 767,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.92. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

