McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 2.31% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 185.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.94. 18,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81. The company has a market cap of $350.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

