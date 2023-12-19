McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.3% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK traded up $8.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $805.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,910. The company has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

