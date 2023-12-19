McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,192. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $138.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average is $124.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

