McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $818,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.12. The company had a trading volume of 172,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,782. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $484.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

