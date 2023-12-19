McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 88,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.25. 1,068,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

