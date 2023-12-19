McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,072,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $213.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $213.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

