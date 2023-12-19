McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 2.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.0 %

CBOE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.99. 656,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

