McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 8,030 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Block by 77,283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Block by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. 6,764,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,559,300. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 29,277 shares worth $1,524,871. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

