McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.69. The stock had a trading volume of 126,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,111. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

