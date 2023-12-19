McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,620. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.