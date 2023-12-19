McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for approximately 2.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Medpace worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 27.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,699 shares of company stock valued at $90,541,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,309. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $306.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.