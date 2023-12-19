McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,105.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. 43,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,285. The firm has a market cap of $332.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $50.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0111 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.