McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.24. 2,115,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,312. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.