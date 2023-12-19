McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 3.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.58. 1,244,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $164.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.