McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.16% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,055,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 44,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,745. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $60.49.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

