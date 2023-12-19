McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 4.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $6.33 on Tuesday, reaching $776.25. 292,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $656.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $780.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

