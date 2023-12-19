McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 314 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.43. The stock had a trading volume of 128,419 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.97.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.